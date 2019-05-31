Home States Tamil Nadu

CBSE seeks parents’ sign to confirm wards’ details

If you have your child admitted to a CBSE school, you would now be asked to sign an undertaking, confirming the particulars provided for the school records.

Published: 31st May 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

Image of students writing exam used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By S MANNAR MANNAN 
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: If you have your child admitted to a CBSE school, you would now be asked to sign an undertaking, confirming the particulars provided for the school records. This declaration, which will be on the backside of the mark sheet cum certificate, is an effort to avoid a large number of requests from students about correcting these details in the mark sheet – even years after completion of class X and XII public exams.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) will soon supply the new mark sheets carrying the declaration to schools for distribution to parents and students. The parents will be called to the school and made to sign the undertaking. Principals will also have to attest the declaration, said communication from CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Likewise, parents will have to sign an undertaking in the board exam admit card too. With these two steps, CBSE will be able to ensure accuracy in all the documents, Sanyam had written. Reiterating that a few parents seek corrections in the mark sheet even years after their children had completed school education, Angappa CBSE school Principal K Navamani welcomed this decision. 

Though the personal details are asked for two-three times a year, parents still make mistakes in spellings and initials. With this undertaking, parents will have to check for the accuracy of details right away, she pointed out.

CBSE

