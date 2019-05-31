Home States Tamil Nadu

For over 1,000 years, name of this TN village hasn’t changed

Erumbur, a nondescript village in Vandavasi, has suddenly shot to fame.

Published: 31st May 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Erumbur, a nondescript village in Vandavasi, has suddenly shot to fame. Stone inscriptions discovered from here recently have shown that the village has been known by the same name for more than a thousand years. Interestingly, this detail was discovered by a history teacher and a few enthusiasts. Around last week, history teacher Selvakumar stumbled upon a few inscriptions. 

One of these inscriptions was on a rock beside a pillayar temple believed to have been built in the 10th century by Rajaraja Cholan. The inscription reads: Venkontra Kottathu Erumbur, indicating the village was known by the same name for about 1,000 years.

Selvakumar’s finding was brought to the attention of wider public by three history buffs attached with the Tiruvannamalai Historical Research Centre -- S Balamurugan, TM Prakash and Dr Sudhakar.One inscription says a local man, Nakkan Madhanian, had donated 45 goats.

Another inscription, found at a Shiva Temple, refers to Shiva as Brameeswara Udaiyar and Parvathi Kamakottamudaya Periya Nachiar. The third inscription, found at a Perumal temple, is nearly destroyed, due to renovation works. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Erumbur Tamil Nadu Village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp