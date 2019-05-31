For over 1,000 years, name of this TN village hasn’t changed

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Erumbur, a nondescript village in Vandavasi, has suddenly shot to fame. Stone inscriptions discovered from here recently have shown that the village has been known by the same name for more than a thousand years. Interestingly, this detail was discovered by a history teacher and a few enthusiasts. Around last week, history teacher Selvakumar stumbled upon a few inscriptions.

One of these inscriptions was on a rock beside a pillayar temple believed to have been built in the 10th century by Rajaraja Cholan. The inscription reads: Venkontra Kottathu Erumbur, indicating the village was known by the same name for about 1,000 years.

Selvakumar’s finding was brought to the attention of wider public by three history buffs attached with the Tiruvannamalai Historical Research Centre -- S Balamurugan, TM Prakash and Dr Sudhakar.One inscription says a local man, Nakkan Madhanian, had donated 45 goats.

Another inscription, found at a Shiva Temple, refers to Shiva as Brameeswara Udaiyar and Parvathi Kamakottamudaya Periya Nachiar. The third inscription, found at a Perumal temple, is nearly destroyed, due to renovation works.