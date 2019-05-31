Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC sets aside case against senior IPS Jaffar Sait

In pursuance of the conspiracy, the petitioner got a plot in Kamaraj Nagar in Tiruvanmiyur under the GDQ vide a GO dated April 4, 2008.

Published: 31st May 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait

Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait (File Photo | AS Ganesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the charge sheet pending against MS Jaffar Sait, Director General of Police, CB CID, before the Special Court for Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act here, last week. Justice P Rajamanickam quashed the final report while allowing a criminal original petition from Sait.

The charge sheet was filed alleging that the petitioner, an IPS officer, while working as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, at Chennai between 2008 and 2010 and at other places, along with six other accused, had hatched a criminal conspiracy to abet each other in the commission of the offence of criminal breach of trust and the offence of criminal misconduct in connection with the allotment of plots under the government discretionary quota (GDQ) to the petitioner and his family members. 

In pursuance of the conspiracy, the petitioner got a plot in Kamaraj Nagar in Tiruvanmiyur under the GDQ vide a GO dated April 4, 2008. A case was registered by the DVAC for offences under Sections 109, 120(B), 409 IPC and 13(2) r/w 13(1) (c) & (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the petitioner and other six accused.

Accepting the contentions of Jaffar Sait, the judge observed that since the petitioner is an IPS officer, for prosecuting him under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, a sanction has to be obtained under Section 19 of the PCA. For prosecuting him for the IPCoffences also, another sanction is a must as per Section 197 of Cr.P.C. But no such sanction was obtained from the appropriate authority.

The trial court should not have taken the case on file without the production of the sanction order. The trial court, however, had taken the case on file based on the request made by the DVAC. But, the competent authority had denied nod for the prosecution. “Hence, this Court is of the view that the continuance of the proceedings against the petitioner would amount to abuse of process of court,” the judge said.

‘Maintain status-quo on shifting of musical instrument museum’
Chennai: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of shifting of ‘Sangita Vadyalaya’, a museum for rare ancient musical instruments from Chennai to New Delhi. A bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and P T Asha granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from P Subramanian, an exporter of handicraft from Kilpauk. The matter will be taken up on June 10.

According to petitioner, who is presently the president of Southern Handicrafts Industry Association, the ‘Vadyalaya’ was now located on Anna Salai, due to the efforts of Tadepalli Lokanatha Sarma. It housed 200 odd recreated instruments painstakingly collected by Sambamurthy and Lokanatha Sarma.

It was under the control of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in New Delhi. Now, the authorities are proposing to shift it to New Delhi without any intimation. Though the petitioner sent a representation on May 18 last against the proposal, it evoked no response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Jaffar Sait Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp