Net providers barred from uploading Suriya-starrer ‘NGK’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained several internet service providers (ISPs) and cable TV (CTV) operators from uploading Tamil feature film ‘NGK’ starring Surya, Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi and directed by K Selvaraghavan, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. Vacation judge P T Asha granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Dream Warrior Pictures, by its partner SR Prabhu, of Kesavaperumalpuram on Thursday.

According to advocate Vijayan Subramanian, the plaintiff firm is involved in the production, acquisition, co-production, promotion, marketing and distribution of various films and audio-visual content in various Indian languages. Its latest venture is ‘NGK.’ The firm had invested substantial money in the production of the film.

The plaintiff had acquired all exploitation and distribution rights including theatrical, musical and other rights. While so, various CTV and ISPs, cited as defendants, are involved in activities of recording, camcording and reproducing the audio songs, audio-visual clips, audio-visual songs and full cinematographic of the film and distribute the same for selling at a meagre sum to the general public without any leave or authorisation of the production houses. Such activities would result in heavy loss and damage to the plaintiff firm, Vijayan contended and sought the prayer.

Loss for producer

The firm that produced the film said in its petition that the act of reproducing the audio-video clips and circulating it will result in heavy loss to it