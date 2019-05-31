Home States Tamil Nadu

Net providers barred from uploading Suriya-starrer ‘NGK’

The plaintiff had acquired all exploitation and distribution rights including theatrical, musical and other rights. 

Published: 31st May 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Suriya and director Selvaraghavan on the sets of 'NGK.

Actor Suriya and director Selvaraghavan on the sets of 'NGK.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained several internet service providers (ISPs) and cable TV (CTV) operators from uploading Tamil feature film ‘NGK’ starring Surya, Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi and directed by K Selvaraghavan, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. Vacation judge P T Asha granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Dream Warrior Pictures, by its partner SR Prabhu, of Kesavaperumalpuram on Thursday. 

According to advocate Vijayan Subramanian, the plaintiff firm is involved in the production, acquisition, co-production, promotion, marketing and distribution of various films and audio-visual content in various Indian languages. Its latest venture is ‘NGK.’ The firm had invested substantial money in the production of the film. 

The plaintiff had acquired all exploitation and distribution rights including theatrical, musical and other rights. While so, various CTV and ISPs, cited as defendants, are involved in activities of recording, camcording and reproducing the audio songs, audio-visual clips, audio-visual songs and full cinematographic of the film and distribute the same for selling at a meagre sum to the general public without any leave or authorisation of the production houses. Such activities would result in heavy loss and damage to the plaintiff firm, Vijayan contended and sought the prayer.

Loss for producer
The firm that produced the film said in its petition that the act of reproducing the audio-video clips and circulating it will result in heavy loss to it

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGK Madras High Court K Selvaraghavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp