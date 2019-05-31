Palaniswami greets Jagan, Naveen Patnaik on their swearing-in as CMs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, congratulated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State and Naveen Patnaik who has assumed office as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth term.

“I hope you will follow the footsteps of your illustrious father in serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have a close cultural and economic relationship, spanning centuries and I wish the same will be fostered mutually for the benefit of our people in the forthcoming years,” Palaniswami said in his message to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I am hopeful that under your dynamic leadership, Odisha’s development will be further strengthened as well as the cooperation between our States will reach new heights,” Palaniswami said in his greetings to Patnaik.

CM grants solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of `1 lakh each, to the families of seven voters who died while in the queue to cast their vote and just after casting their votes in different places on April 18. Besides, he also granted `1 lakh to the family of another person from Salem district, who died of cardiac arrest.