Puducherry will coordinate with Centre over welfare schemes: CM Narayanaswamy

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Friday said the territorial government would function in coordination with the NDA government which had been installed in office under the leadership of Narendra Modi for the second consecutive term.

Narayanasamy, who returned to the union territory after attending the swearing-in of the Prime Minister and his team of ministers yesterday, told reporters here that "we will function in close coordination with the NDA government and implement Centrally-sponsored schemes for the development of Puducherry."

He said he would call on the Prime Minister soon to bring to his notice the financial requirements of Puducherry particularly to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for the government staff here.

He said he would reiterate to the new Central administration to sanction statehood for Puducherry.

"We have in the past launched several agitations in the past to procure statehood. We would insist on statehood so that there will be speedy implementation of various schemes here," he said.

The Central government's grant to Puducherry should be restored to 90 per cent.

The quantum of grant which was 90 per cent in the past was brought down in a phased manner to touch around 24 per cent, he said.

Narayanasamy announced that the reopening date of the schools, including privately-run institutions, in the Union Territory had been put off to June 10 from June 3.

He said this was in response to the demand made by parents, student outfits and various political parties that the reopening date be postponed in view of the unabated summer heat.

Education Minister R Kamalakannan was also present.