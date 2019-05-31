Take decision on plea for renal transplant within 2 weeks: High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorisation committee for renal transplantation in Madurai to take a decision within two weeks on an application seeking permission to perform kidney transplantation on a 13-year-old girl from Theni. Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by the girl’s father, A Sulthan, who runs a grocery shop in Periyakulam, Theni. Sulthan stated that his daughter was diagnosed with chronic renal failure and had been undergoing dialysis twice a week at a cost of `2,000 per course in a private hospital in Madurai for the past five months.

“When doctors recommended kidney transplantation, one of my relatives agreed to donate her kidney, and we submitted an application seeking consent for the procedure before the Dean of the GRH, who is the chairman of the authorisation committee in Madurai,”

“However, the committee returned our application saying that we have to approach the authorisation committee in Chennai as the donor is not a blood relative,” he added, and prayed to quash the order and accord consent.

Justice Swaminathan, who heard the case said, “Even though the child and the donor are not near relatives they are related by blood and the same has been certified by the revenue authorities and the Periyakulam DSP,” he pointed out.

The very purpose of forming an authorisation committee in Madurai was for the benefit of people from the southern districts. Hence, the government’s contention that the Chennai committee should give consent cannot be accepted, he said. Considering the girl’s health condition, the judge allowed the petition by remitting the application to the Dean with directions to consider and take a decision on the application within two weeks.