Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu EC gears up for local body polls, notification likely by August end

The sources further added that after these works and other formalities were completed, the notification for conducting elections would be issued in August end, provided all works are completed in time

Published: 31st May 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

On the occassion of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu BJP Fishermen Cell distributed sea fish to residents of Triplicane on Thursday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preparations for the much awaited local body elections are going on in full swing and the notification for the elections are likely to be issued by the end of August if everything goes as scheduled, according to official sources. 

The State Election Commission conducted a two-day training programme for the election personnel to be engaged in election works, on how to prepare the electoral rolls for 1,19,270 wards for rural and urban local bodies. The SEC already has the electoral rolls used for Lok Sabha elections and they have to be segregated as per the requirements for each of the wards.  

“The preparation of electoral rolls is likely to take at least two months since it is a comprehensive exercise and should be done without giving any room for complaints. Later, local bodies would display the draft rolls inviting claims and objections from voters. This exercise would also take a couple of weeks,” sources explained. The master trainers (officials) who have received training in preparing the electoral rolls, would, in turn, train the other personnel at the districts in the coming days.  

The sources further added that after these works and other formalities were completed, the notification for conducting elections would be issued in August end, provided all works are completed in time.“The SEC is likely to give 40 days time to conduct the elections in many phases as it is a vast exercise. So, from the date of notification, the elections are expected to be over by October end,” the sources added. 

On April 10, R Palaniswami assumed charge as new State Election Commissioner and has been expediting the process for conducting the local body elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Election Commission local body elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp