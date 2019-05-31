Tamil Nadu EC gears up for local body polls, notification likely by August end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preparations for the much awaited local body elections are going on in full swing and the notification for the elections are likely to be issued by the end of August if everything goes as scheduled, according to official sources.

The State Election Commission conducted a two-day training programme for the election personnel to be engaged in election works, on how to prepare the electoral rolls for 1,19,270 wards for rural and urban local bodies. The SEC already has the electoral rolls used for Lok Sabha elections and they have to be segregated as per the requirements for each of the wards.

“The preparation of electoral rolls is likely to take at least two months since it is a comprehensive exercise and should be done without giving any room for complaints. Later, local bodies would display the draft rolls inviting claims and objections from voters. This exercise would also take a couple of weeks,” sources explained. The master trainers (officials) who have received training in preparing the electoral rolls, would, in turn, train the other personnel at the districts in the coming days.

The sources further added that after these works and other formalities were completed, the notification for conducting elections would be issued in August end, provided all works are completed in time.“The SEC is likely to give 40 days time to conduct the elections in many phases as it is a vast exercise. So, from the date of notification, the elections are expected to be over by October end,” the sources added.



On April 10, R Palaniswami assumed charge as new State Election Commissioner and has been expediting the process for conducting the local body elections.