CM Palaniswami’s post-Deepavali gifts to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday, launched a slew of projects worth over Rs 550 crore via video conferencing.

The projects inaugurated, include the Sholinganallur-Karapakkam underground drainage scheme completed at a cost of Rs 110.92 crore and drinking water supply scheme worth Rs 95.51 crore in Arakkonam, Vellore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for five projects, worth a total of Rs 112.62 crore, including three bridges over Puzhal surplus canal, in Vadaperumbakkam, Amullavoyal and Burma Nagar. Three projects worth Rs 6.16 crore, including two new parks, were also inaugurated in Thoothukudi. Speaking during the inauguration, the chief minister said, “I am happy to inform you that since the time Ama’s

Government took charge until today, I have inaugurated 47,552 projects worth Rs 33,509 crore and laid foundation stones for 7,906 works worth Rs 22,687 crore.”

Work orders for 279 people who have been appointed in various positions on compassionate grounds, were distributed. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy chief minister

O Panneerselvam said that from 2011 till date, projects worth Rs 82,254 crore, including drinking water projects, road laying, stormwater drains, have been taken up in the 12,524 local bodies in the State.