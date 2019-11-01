Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite rains, dengue still grips six Tamil Nadu districts

Across the country, over 50,903 cases and 40 dengue deaths have been reported, according to the Centre’s data.

Tiruvannamalai District Monitoring Officer and Collector discussing measures to prevent the spread of dengue, and preparedness to face the monsoon | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the number of dengue cases have come down in many parts of the State due to heavy downpour, cases continue to be reported from six districts — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Dharmapuri and Salem. Vellore alone has witnessed at least five deaths — all children — in October.   

“We are focussing on the districts,” claimed Director of Public Health K Kolandaswamy. “The numbers have come down due to heavy rains. However, if there is a break in rain, the problem may arise again.” A Chennai Corporation official claimed that the situation was now under control compared to September, again, due to heavy downpour. 

Speaking on October 22, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said that 3,900 confirmed dengue cases had been reported in Tamil Nadu since January. Meanwhile, Centre’s National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme website said 2,542 cases were reported between January and September in the State.      

Across the country, over 50,903 cases and 40 dengue deaths have been reported, according to the Centre's data. The Directorate of Public Health has also acted against a few private doctors who have not followed dengue treatment protocol. Individuals, industrial establishments and others have been fined for turning their premises into breeding spaces for mosquitoes.

