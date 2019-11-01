Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways to install video recorders to monitor errors

They  will be set up at train signal control cabins, station masters’ rooms across India

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With repeated incidents of variance in signalling system, the Railway Board on Tuesday ordered to install video recording system at all signal control cabins and station master rooms across India. This is aimed at improving safety of trains, said Railway sources.

“Station master’s room, panel room and relay room, which are critical to safety of trains, would be provided with video recording system with adequate storage,” added the directive issued to Southern Railway by the Railways’ safety department.

The anomalies in advanced signalling system have beenreported for the past two years. On November 21, 2018, Chennai-Mangaluru Mail was given green signal to enter Basin Bridge station at 40 kmph in a straight line. While approaching the signal, the loco pilot noticed track route was set for diversion towards platform 5, which is used for operating trains towards Gummidipundi-Gudur section, as against the original route of Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section.

The officials of the Chennai Division, who attributed the incident to human interference in the tracks, said technology has its limitations. “Going forward, each and every movement of control cabins will be recorded, which will help to find whether signal discrepancies are caused due to human error or technical failure,” said a senior railway official, adding records of data loggers are used only for internal analysis. 

Faulty signals

Nov 21, 2018: Chennai - Mangaluru Mail given green signal at Basin Bridge but route was set for diversion

August 2018: Yashwanthpur - Howrah Express given green signal at Hebbal in Karnataka, but level crossing gate in station remained open

Nov 15, 2018: Chennai - Nellore MEMU given green signal at Venkatachalam station, but track routed for loop line

May 6, 2016: Thiruvananthapuram mail hit an EMU train at Pattabiram. The loco pilot claimed that he was given green signal

Nov 2016: Chennai - Tirupati fast local diverted towards Gudur section instead of Vysarpadi

