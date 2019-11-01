Vellore’s virus crisis: Five deaths in one month

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The dreaded dengue infection has sent shock waves across Vellore district as it has claimed the lives of five schoolchildren in the last one month, despite the fact that the district administration has been initiating comprehensive measures to control the infection.



From January to October this year, a total of 1,101 dengue cases were reported in the district, with five children succumbing to the disease. The spurt in dengue cases is mainly attributed to climatic changes and widespread mosquito breeding.

“The number of viral fever cases go up owing to climatic changes, lack of cooperation from households and locked houses where reducing mosquito breeding becomes a tough task,” said Deputy Director of Health, Vellore division, Dr KST Suresh.

Despite five children losing their lives to the disease in October, officials say the number of deaths is well under the permissible level.

According to Suresh, “The permissible level of mortality is one per cent of the total number of cases. The number of reported cases from January to October is 1,101, and there have been five deaths. So, there is no need to press the panic button.”

Lack of awareness among the general public, delay in providing proper treatment and failure to adhere to the fever treatment protocol by certain private practitioners are the reasons, the officials say, that led to the deaths.

“We have advised the public to take patients with fever to nearby government hospitals. Private practitioners have been asked to strictly follow fever treatment protocol or refer patients to government hospitals. If patients who are diagnosed with the disease are taken to government hospitals on time, incidents of mortality can be averted,” said Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

The Collector had directed the block medical officers to track all patients with fever admitted to private clinics.

Talking to Express, he said, “If we track those patients with fever, we can ascertain the exact situation and avoid spread of infection. If they are taken to government hospitals before the condition turns worse, patients’ lives can be saved through proper treatment.”

Cracking the whip on erring officials and field-level staff, Sundaram had ordered the sacking of those who are lax in their responsibilities.

Public health experts say that community participation along with government’s proactive steps is the key to combat the dreaded disease.

“Dengue is not only a medical problem, it is a social problem because the society’s role in destroying mosquito breeding grounds holds the key to fight it,” TS Rajasekaran, a retired Health Department Officer, pointed out. He added that eliminating breeding sources should become a social movement to achieve a mosquito-free environment.

As children are more vulnerable as they have relatively low immune power and resistance, the focus should be on schools where surveillance on preventive measures should be stepped up.

No injection

Patients with fever are warned against receiving injections. “Parents should be aware of the harms of administering injections to children as it may lead to haemorrhage. When the haemorrhage is severe it will lead to the patient’s death,” a paediatrician based in Vellore said.

Intravenous fluid

“Children must dress in such a way that their limbs are fully covered so as to avoid mosquito bites. If they are down with severe infection, intravenous fluids should be administered to them in adequate quantity to save them from the shock. This will help reduce number of deaths,” pointed out Dr CS Rex Sargunam, a health expert and retired director of Institute of Child Health (ICH), Chennai.