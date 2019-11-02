Day after man kills daughters self; wife, paramour arrested

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after man committed suicide along with his two daughters on Thursday the Usilampatti Taluk police arrested his wife and registered case against six more persons, including her paramour, for inciting him to commit suicide. The deceased persons were identified as A Karuppaiya (37), his daughters Pradeepa (8) and K Hemalatha (6) of Thottappanayakanur here. Police arrested Karuppaiya's wife Geetha and registered case against Geetha's paramour Anandhakumar and five others under IPC Section 306.



Police said when Karuppaiya returned to home after work on October 27, he allegedly saw his wife in physical contact with Anandhakumar. Irked over this, he developed altercation with his wife and Anandhakumar. Meanwhile, after argument, Geetha left from the house. Later, Anandhakumar and six others including Geeta were reportedly had abused him. Upset over this incident, he had committed suicide along with his daughters. Police said that they are yet to identify the roles of the five others involved in the crime.