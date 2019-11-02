Find ways to meet expenses of orphan: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Palayamkottai to file a report on the feasibility of mortgaging or leasing out the properties of an orphaned 14-year-old boy for making arrangements for the boy’s education and other expenses.

Abench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Rajan Selvin of Thoothukudi, who is the maternal uncle of the boy, seeking direction to trace the boy after some persons allegedly coaxed him into transferring the properties in their name.

During the previous hearings, the judges ordered for psychological evaluation of the boy, as he had threatened to commit suicide if not allowed to go with the accused person -- Lakshmanan. Further directions were issued to the ACP to secure the properties and related documents from the accused.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the ACP filed a status report saying that the accused had given a voluntary confession statement on October 25. Based on the statement, original documents pertaining to the properties of the minor boy have been secured, along with the boy’s Transfer Certificate and Aadhaar cards (original and fabricated), he added.

The boy’s education expenditure could be met from the rent generated from the properties belonging to him, the official added. Recording the same, the judges gave the above direction and adjourned the case to November 15. According to the report, the boy has lost his parents and elder brother. He has completed class seven and discontinued studies after his mother’s death. The accused Lakshmanan is said to be a friend of the boy’s late brother.

EARLIER ORDER

Story so far...

August 16 | Rajan Selvin, the uncle of minor boy filed an HCP at Madurai Bench

August 21 | Permualpuram Police registered FIR on the directive of HC Bench

September 5 | The minor Boy was traced on September 5

September 12 | Sub-Registrar, Palayamkottai summoned for transferring properties of 14-year-old boy

September 23 | Investigation transferred to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Palayamkottai from Perumalpuram police

September 24 | Minor boy produced in court; threatens to commit suicide; sent for psychological counselling

September 25 | Child Welfare Committee takes custody of the boy

October 18 | Order passed for psychological evaluation

November 1 | Properties secured; ACP directed to report on possibility of mortgaging the properties for the boy’s education and other expenses