Four-year-old dies after falling into water barrel

By Express News Service

VELLORE: With the State still in shock over the tragic death of toddler Sujith in Tiruchy, a four-year-old girl fell into a barrel filled with water while trying to peep into it at Ambur in Vellore on Friday.The deceased, Yuvanthiga, daughter of Selvapandian of Veerankuppam, was playing at the house when the incident occurred.

The child’s mother, Ramya, had filled the barrel with water for washing clothes. When she went to dry the clothes, the child tried to peep into the barrel by climbing on a wooden plank and fell into it, sources said.

Ramya returned to see the child lying dead inside the barrel. The police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to local government hospital.

Toddler accidentally falls into tub, dies

Dindigul: A two-year-old boy drowned in a tub kept outside his house at Ponnumanthurai on Friday. The deceased, Prasanth, was the youngest child of Rajasekar-Devika couple. It is believed the toddler drowned after he accidentally fell into the tub while playing near it. His parents found the body while searching for him. The Dindigul Taluk police registered a case. An investigation is on.