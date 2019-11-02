Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET impersonation: Bail for another student

The Madurai Bench granted bail to a Tirupattur-based medical student allegedly involved in the NEET-impersonation scam.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench granted bail to a Tirupattur-based medical student allegedly involved in the NEET-impersonation scam. Justice G R Swaminathan noted that the petitioner was in Mauritius when NEET-2019 was conducted and that he and his father arranged impostors to write the examination in his stead. He further recorded the submission of the government counsel that the student’s father appears to be the ‘kingpin’ of the scam.

“The court granted bail to four other students arrested in connection with the scam while denying bail to their parents. Hence, the same relief will be extended to the petitioner as well,” the judge stated and granted bail to the petitioner on condition that he has to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CB-CID wing in Madurai, every day at 10.30 am. According to the petitioner, he was studying first year MBBS course in Mauritius. He was falsely implicated in the case based on the confession of another student. Further pointing out that he had voluntarily surrendered before the Gandamanur Vilakku police station in Salem and has been in judicial custody since October 1, he prayed the court to grant him bail.
The student approached the court after his bail application was rejected by the Judicial Magistrate Court and Sessions Court in Theni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud Madurai Bench
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp