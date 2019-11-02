Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old girl at Kamatchipuram in Samichettipalayam committed suicide after her parents forced her to abandon her pet dog. The reason behind her decision came to light after the family found her suicide note.

According to the police, Kavitha (23) had been raising a dog named Caesar for two years -- since he was a puppy. A few days ago, they had trouble with him when he was barking for a long period in the night. After the neighbours complained about the incident, the family decided to turn the dog out onto the street. Kavitha, was working at a private company.

However, Kavitha was opposed to the idea. On Tuesday night, the family members had a heated argument over it, after which everyone except Kavitha decided to abandon Caesar. The next morning, Kavitha did not come out of her room and the door was locked from the inside. When they forced the door open, they found her hanging from the ceiling and suicide note by her side.

The note indicated that her suicide was over the decision to let go of the dog. She also requested her brother to take care of the dog and her parents. According to a police official, the neighbours mentioned that she had taken care of the dog like he were her child. Kavitha’s father, T Perumal, noted that the dog’s birthday was on the same day as her brother’s. She was very attached to the dog and was depressed over the decision, and hence committed suicide, he added.

Woman ends life over miscarriage

Theni: A 33-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at Govt Medical Hospital over the past eight days following a suicide attempt died on Thursday. The deceased, Nagarani, consumed pesticide on Oct. 25 after she suffered a miscarriage. She became pregnant 16 years into the marriage with Kumar.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.