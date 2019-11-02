Home States Tamil Nadu

With onlookers clicking photos but not helping, ill Villupuram man dies on wheelbarrow

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:11 AM

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 65-year-old man died on Wednesday. A seemingly sterile piece of statistic that would not merit a mention in the medical annals. However, hiding behind the cold ‘dead on arrival’ declaration is a tragic tale of collective human apathy.

Wednesday turned out to be quite a spectacle for the onlookers. They were recording on their mobile phones a woman pulling a wheelbarrow, with her husband following. On the wheelbarrow lay the body of their brother-in-law, being carted to Suthukeni on Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border from Katerikuppam in Puducherry.

The family had earlier pushed the wheelbarrow for around four-km to the hospital in Puducherry as they could not afford an ambulance; they were neither aware of the 108 ambulance service nor did they have mobile phones. Those armed with mobile phones were too busy recording the proceedings to come to their aid. The images and the video have since then gained much traction on social media.

Sources said that Subramani (65) had come to visit his sister-in-law Malliga, a resident of Ozhundiapattu near Vanur in the district, at Suthukeni, where she worked at a brick kiln. A tuberculosis patient, Subramani took ill on Wednesday. As Subramani’s condition deteriorated, Malliga arranged a wheelbarrow from the kiln and hurtled him to a primary health centre at Katerikuppam in Puducherry, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

When Malliga requested for an ambulance to take Subramani’s body to Ozhundiapattu, the officials allegedly cited a rule that barred an ambulance from the health centre in Puducherry going to Tamil Nadu and turned down the request.

Left with no other alternative, the family began its journey back to Suthukeni with the body on the wheelbarrow. While trudging their way to Suthukeni, the hapless couple was spotted by a police patrol team, which arranged an ambulance to Ozhundiapattu.  

Officials of the team that helped the couple were critical of the onlookers, who focused more on recording the event than being helpful.

“The people had all the time in the world to click photographs and post them online but did not help the family. The family members were not aware of 108 ambulance services and they did not even have a mobile phone,” the officials said.

