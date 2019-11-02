Youth’s body found floating in Kollidam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After two days of intense search, fire and rescue officials on Friday recovered the body of Jeevid, a youth who fell into Kollidam river.

Jeevid (20), an engineering student jumped into the river on Wednesday evening allegedly after being chased by a duo who harassed him when he was with his girlfriend. The two, Kalairaj (23) and Gokul (23), were arrested based on the complaint by his girlfriend.

On Friday, Srirangam police received a complaint about a body floating in the river, Along with rescue team they went there and retrieved it.“We got a call around 10.45 am. We reached Kollidam river near Thiruvalarsalai and brought the body ashore”, said, a rescue official.It was sent for post mortem examination. Sources said there were injuries on Jeevid’s face.