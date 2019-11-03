Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK State secretary stung to death by beetles

Even as Purushothaman stood under a coconut tree speaking over the mobile phone, a swarm of poisonous beetles came out of a hole in the tree and stung him.

Published: 03rd November 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK State secretary Purushothaman

AIADMK State secretary Purushothaman is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi, son Kumudhan, and five daughters.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK State secretary Purushothaman (67) was stung to death by beetles at his farmland on Saturday.

According to Vikravandi police, Purushothaman, former Manaveli  MLA, owned farmland in Siruvallikuppam and used to visit it every day. On Saturday, he went to the farm with his car driver Durai and friend Sengeni. 

Even as Purushothaman stood under a coconut tree speaking over the mobile phone, a swarm of poisonous beetles came out of a hole in the tree and stung him.

He was rushed to the primary health centre in Radhapuram, and, after first aid, referred to government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam as his pulse went down.

However, he died on the way to the hospital.

The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

Purushottam is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi, son Kumudhan, and five daughters. He was a close relative of former Vikravandi MLA Radhamani of the DMK, who died in June this year.

Purushothaman was close to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He become Manaveli MLA in 2011 and was appointed as  party's State secretary in 2014. After the death of Jayalalithaa, when the party broke under O Panneerselvam, he stayed with Edappadi K Palaniswami faction and continued to be the party's State secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK State secretary Purushothaman Beetles Tamil Nadu Puducherry
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp