Home States Tamil Nadu

Man kills mother for fighting with his wife

In a shocking case, a 30-year-old man allegedly thrashed his parents with an iron rod, killing his mother.

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : In a shocking case, a 30-year-old man allegedly thrashed his parents with an iron rod, killing his mother. Prakash, a resident of Ponmalai was living with his parents Arumugam (55) and Pappathi (50), and his newly-wed wife. Police say Prakash’s mother and wife squabbled often over various issues.

The situation went out of control on Thursday, and Prakash dropped his wife back at her maternal home. He returned in the wee hours of Friday to pacify his mother. However, the duo started arguing again, and in a fit of rage, Prakash hit his mother with a weightlifting rod, which had weights attached to it.

As Pappathi fell unconscious, her husband rushed to save her and the second blow fell on him. With both his parents lying fainted on ground, Prakash fled the spot. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house and took the couple to hospital. Pappathi succumbed on the way. Prakash has been booked for murder, arrested, and lodged in Central prison.

