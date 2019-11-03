Soorasamharam event draws a sea of devotees in TN's Tiruchendur

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tens of hundreds of devotees thronged the Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Saturday to witness the 'Soorasamharam' event, which is a part of the Kanda Sashti festival.

Soorasamharam, a celebration of Lord Murugan's victory over demon Surapadman, is the highlight of the festival, wherein the annihilation of Surapadman by the deity would be enacted. The event took centre stage on Saturday on the shore near the temple. The scores of devotees who were witnessing it chanted 'arogara' slogans as Lord Murugan annihilated the demon.

The Kanda Sashti festival began on October 28 with the 'yagasala pooja'. The devotees who have been fasting since the beginning of the festival would break the fast on the day after Soorasamharam. More than 3,500 police personnel were deployed for security and to regulate traffic.

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, Dairy Development Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar, HR&CE Minister Sevoor Ramachandran, Legislators SP Shanmuganathan and V Narayanan, Director General of Police J K Tripathy, South Zone Inspector General of Police Shanmuga Rajeswaran,

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, among others were also present.

Meanwhile, the collector inaugurated a photo exhibition on the temple premises on behalf of the Information and Public Relations Department, in order to publicise the welfare schemes and the achievements of the State government.