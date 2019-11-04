Six-year-old recovering in Gudiyatham

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A six-year-old girl from a village near Gudiyatham, who was diagnosed with dengue, has recovered well at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in the district.

D Tamilisai of Singalpaadi village suffered from fever on Monday (October 28). She was taken to Gudalnagaram Primary Health Centre (PHC) the next day where she underwent treatment for two days.

However, on Thursday, she was referred to Gudiyatham government hospital after she v0mitted blood.

“Our paediatric team attended to the girl and shifted her to Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PCIU). On finding that she tested positive for dengue, we followed the fever treatment protocol and gave her life-saving drugs. She was kept under continuous monitoring and was given proper medical attention,” Theranirajan said.

On Sunday, Tamilisai’s condition improved and her blood pressure was stable. She had begun to take oral fluids and recovered well from dengue, the professor said.