Madurai's Tamukkam ground to get a facelift

MADURAI: The historical Tamukkam Ground is to get a facelift with underground parking facilities for 400 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers and a convention center at the cost of Rs 54 crore under Smart City Mission. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation is underway, said the officials.

Tamukkam ground, yet another edifice of Rani Mangammal that stands testimony to the grandiose of Nayak rule, has become the most preferred venue among the public for holding big conclaves. The nine-acre ground, that could hold 1.5 lakh people with an in-built auditorium - Kalaiarangam that could accommodate close to 20,000 people, had witnessed several leaders speech pre-independence and post-independence.

Now maintained by Madurai Corporation, it has been generating a copious revenue for the civic body which rents the ground for public and private functions, throughout the year.

Getting a facelift, now the corporation has decided to enhance the ground to world quality, without disturbing its old structure by building a multi-purpose convention centre at the cost of Rs 54 crore. The City civic body has also proposed to construct multi-level underground parking which can accommodate 400 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers at a stretch, inside the ground.

Confirming the project, an official from the City Corporation said that the new building will be in additional to the existing Kalaiarangam and the project will be lined-up under Smart City Mission. The official also told the TNIE, "As the ground has become the venue for public events and, the open area which is being used now would be retained. A 'Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be ready in a week time."