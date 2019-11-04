Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai's Tamukkam ground to get a facelift

Now maintained by Madurai Corporation, it has been generating a copious revenue for the civic body which rents the ground for public and private functions.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file image taken on 20/01/2017 - Students staging a protest urging to lift ban on Jallikattu in front of Tamukkam Ground at Madurai. (File Photo | EPS)

A file image taken on 20/01/2017 - Students staging a protest urging to lift ban on Jallikattu in front of Tamukkam Ground at Madurai. (File Photo | EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The historical Tamukkam Ground is to get a facelift with underground parking facilities for 400 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers and a convention center at the cost of Rs 54 crore under Smart City Mission. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation is underway, said the officials.

Tamukkam ground, yet another edifice of Rani Mangammal that stands testimony to the grandiose of Nayak rule, has become the most preferred venue among the public for holding big conclaves. The nine-acre ground, that could hold 1.5 lakh people with an in-built auditorium - Kalaiarangam that could accommodate close to 20,000 people, had witnessed several leaders speech pre-independence and post-independence.

Now maintained by Madurai Corporation, it has been generating a copious revenue for the civic body which rents the ground for public and private functions, throughout the year.

Getting a facelift, now the corporation has decided to enhance the ground to world quality, without disturbing its old structure by building a multi-purpose convention centre at the cost of Rs 54 crore. The City civic body has also proposed to construct multi-level underground parking which can accommodate 400 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers at a stretch, inside the ground.

Confirming the project, an official from the City Corporation said that the new building will be in additional to the existing Kalaiarangam and the project will be lined-up under Smart City Mission. The official also told the TNIE, "As the ground has become the venue for public events and, the open area which is being used now would be retained. A 'Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be ready in a week time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamukkam Ground Madurai
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp