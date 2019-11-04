Home States Tamil Nadu

World’s not a Stage for them anymore

Many artistes complain that the art form had long lost its status as mainstream entertainment medium, and temples cutting down on drama was the logical sequence.

By P Thiruselvam
ARIYALUR: Remember the Nasser-Revathy starrer Avatharam, which captured the travails of stage artistes? Parts from the plot are playing out in real life now. Artistes in Ariyalur rue that many temples no longer hosted mythological plays during festivals, and that they were finding it difficult to sustain their lives, let alone display their skills. Many complain that the art form had long lost its status as mainstream entertainment medium, and temples cutting down on drama was the logical sequence.

It is customary to stage plays adapted from Hindu mythology during temple festivals. MK Athimulam, an artiste, recalled how audience used to stay all night to learn again how Raja Harishchandra stuck to the virtues of speaking truth or rediscover how Rama rescued Sita. Now,  he said, plays have been replaced by light music concerts or worse nothing at all in many temples.

E Rasathi, another artiste, said, “The practise exists in some villages today. Those organisers and temple in-charge should be recognised and encouraged by the government. Only then the art would flourish again.”

“Enacting Harishchandra, Lavakusa, Valli Thirumanam not just entertained but educated people about virtue,” she added.

The artistes said folk dance or concerts were taking over most temple festivals in villages and many festivals had completely done away with any entertainment.

Rasathi added, “As there is no opportunity, skilled persons who learnt the art from their parents and grandparents are now taking to daily wage jobs like farm work and construction labour.”

Another artist said, “Temples have popularised several days and perform special abishekam (anointment) to the deity. Crowds come in good numbers for the same.

If they took efforts to popularise dramas, then I am sure it can fetch great number of devotees as well. Spiritual plays will surely have a positive impact on people as well.”

On their future, Athimulam said, “Our art may be lost forever. It is learnt not just by teaching, but watching and listening to it. That’s how it is passed through generations. But now there is no chance for that. How would it live on?” He further said, “Our livelihood is at the crossroads. We hardly get chance to perform once or twice a a month. Many artistes have taken to other menial jobs.” he said Rasathi said, “Government should fund dramas and hike monthly incentive of Rs 1000.”

