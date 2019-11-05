Action sought against caste Hindus for attacking

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dalit residents of Bodinayakanpatti village near Harur on Monday petitioned the district collector S Malarvizhi demanding registration of a case under SC/ST Atrocities Act against a section of caste Hindus for allegedly attacking three Dalit men and setting their vehicles on fire.



The petition said that Sridhar, a resident of Bethur near Morrapur, had visited his relatives in Bodinayakanpatti village located around eight kms away recently.



During the visit he was attacked and abused by caste Hindu people under the influence of alcohol. When the victim, with minor injuries, took two of his friends to the village demanding apology from the assailants, the trio was attacked and chased out of the village, the petition alleged, adding "their vehicles were also burnt."



The victims who sustained injuries were admitted to government hospital in Harur and Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, however, a relative of Sridhar, Tamilarasan said the "trio went into hiding fearing harassment by police."



Deputy Superintendent of Police Chellapandian denied allegations of police harassment against the trio and told TNIE that a complaint was registered based on a complaint against the trio for allegedly severely injuring a youth belonging to caste Hindu during the brawl.



"The youth was severely injured in his head. During preliminary inquiry, many stood witness against the trio and we are on look out for them for further inquiry. But the family refuses to tells us where they are," the officer said.



A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre sought police action against those who attacked the trio in first place "instead of offering support to caste Hindus."



"The Dalit trio is mere victims and the entire incident has been distorted and the case registered is completely unfair and biased. The caste Hindus who attacked the trio must be booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act," he said.