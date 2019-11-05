‘Appointment of ex-MLA as co-op union head illegal’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has declared the appointment of former MLA K Tamilarasan as Chairman of Madurai District Milk Producers Cooperative Union as illegal and directed the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Election Commission to issue notification for re-election.

A bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani passed the order on a batch of public interest litigations filed challenging the appointment. The judges further added that as per the interim arrangement ordered by the court at the time of granting stay on September 4, the general manager of the union would continue to look after the administrative functions of the union in the mean time.

The State government, on August 22, 2019, passed a G.O. for bifurcating the union by establishing a separate union for Theni district. It was the case of the litigants that though the executive committee of the Madurai union did not have the minimum strength of 17 members, former AIADMK MLA Tamilarasan was appointed as Chairman of the Madurai union in violation of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Rules.