Best performance to earn PTAs an influx of Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department has decided to provide Rs 50,000 as funds for the best-performing Parent-Teacher Association in each district every year. This is a means to encourage more participation of the members of these associations in government and aided schools.



School Education Director S Kannappan said that this is part of the department's effort to keep PTAs functional in all schools. Terming them the backbone of a school, he said that they have not been working properly in a few schools and the department is rectifying the issue step by step.



One best PTA each at the primary, middle, high and higher secondary-school level will be selected for the reward, he said.



Officials are working on selecting the best PTA in every district. As per the norms issued by the department, the association must have worked towards improving the school's infrastructure and increased student admissions. Representatives should have conducted a monthly meeting with parents and teachers to discuss the development of the school. It should have also conducted programmes for Republic Day, Independence Day, etc. Schools should have maintained proper documents regarding the association's activities.



After officials provide the department with a list of PTAs in the district, the block educational officers will select one.



Welcoming the move, Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) Coimbatore Coordinator S Chandrasekar said, "In practice, the PTA meetings are not being conducted in most of the schools. Especially, the primary and middle school headmasters show no interest in them. The district officials also do not monitor them."