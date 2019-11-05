Home States Tamil Nadu

Best performance to earn PTAs an influx of Rs 50,000

One best PTA each at the primary, middle, high and higher secondary-school level will be selected for the reward.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department has decided to provide Rs 50,000 as funds for the best-performing Parent-Teacher Association in each district every year. This is a means to encourage more participation of the members of these associations in government and aided schools.

School Education Director S Kannappan said that this is part of the department's effort to keep PTAs functional in all schools. Terming them the backbone of a school, he said that they have not been working properly in a few schools and the department is rectifying the issue step by step.

One best PTA each at the primary, middle, high and higher secondary-school level will be selected for the reward, he said.

Officials are working on selecting the best PTA in every district. As per the norms issued by the department, the association must have worked towards improving the school's infrastructure and increased student admissions. Representatives should have conducted a monthly meeting with parents and teachers to discuss the development of the school. It should have also conducted programmes for Republic Day, Independence Day, etc. Schools should have maintained proper documents regarding the association's activities.

After officials provide the department with a list of PTAs in the district, the block educational officers will select one.

Welcoming the move, Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) Coimbatore Coordinator S Chandrasekar said, "In practice, the PTA meetings are not being conducted in most of the schools. Especially, the primary and middle school headmasters show no interest in them. The district officials also do not monitor them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PTA Parent-Teacher Association School Education Department
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp