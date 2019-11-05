Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's MK Stalin to BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan: Leaders condemn desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The desecration came after MK Stalin termed the BJP's attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state as Tamil betrayal.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin, poet Thiruvalluvar and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan

(From L) DMK chief MK Stalin, poet Thiruvalluvar and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday condemned the desecration of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar's statue at Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur and demanded stern action against the miscreants.

DMK President MK Stalin said that there could be a connection between the act and the Tamil Nadu BJP unit's attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar by portraying him in a saffron attire.

Condemning the desecration, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that severe action should be taken against the miscreants and those who are behind them.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan said that an insult to Thiruvalluvar was an insult to the entire Tamil community.

ALSO READ: Thiruvalluvar was not an atheist, says Pandiarajan

According to Radhakrishnan, the desecration could be a planned act.

The desecration came after Stalin on Sunday termed the BJP's attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state as "Tamil betrayal".

Stalin was reacting to a tweet by the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit which posted a portrait of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron 'dhoti' with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps.

Along with the image, a couplet by Thiruvalluvar questioning the use of education for a person if he/she didn't pray at the god's feet was also posted.

ALSO READ: Don't try to saffronise Thiruvalluvar, says Stalin to BJP

The Tamil Nadu government's official image of Thiruvalluvar shows the saint-poet in a white 'dhoti' with no sacred ash on his forehead.

Interestingly, the Thai translation of Thirukkural, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, had the image of Thiruvalluvar in a white dress without the sacred ash on his forehead.

Written by Thiruvalluvar, Thirukkural, or sacred verses, comprises 1,330 couplets on ethics and morality.

It is said that Thiruvalluvar was born in Chennai and there is a temple of him in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvalluvar statue Thiruvalluvar Thiruvalluvar statue desecration Pon Radhakrishnan MK Stalin
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp