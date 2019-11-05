Home States Tamil Nadu

GO to set up Kodiyakarai turtle conservatory issued

Nagapattinam was chosen for the establishment of the turtle conservatory as it has the longest coastline in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 180 km

NAGAPATTINAM: The Forest department stated it has proposed a bigger, better and more advanced facility even as a government order was issued for the setting up of the Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Centre in Kodiyakarai on Monday.

TNIE first broke the news in its July 2 edition about plans to set up Tamil Nadu’s first-ever turtle conservation centre in Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary Kodiyakarai at a cost of Rs 2 crore, for which the State government issued the G.O on Monday. However, it has been revealed to TNIE Kodiyakarai may get an even better facility to conserve the turtles which visit Nagapattinam. “We have proposed a bigger, better and more advanced facility for turtle conservation in Kodiyakarai at an estimated cost of over Rs 4 crore. The proposal is keeping in mind the facility would not just be the nodal centre for turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu, but for the entire  country,” said S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer, Nagapattinam.

Nagapattinam was chosen for the establishment of the turtle conservatory as it has the longest coastline in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 180 km, where 25,000 to 30,000 turtle hatchlings are released by the Forest department with the help of volunteers into the sea every year. Sources revealed the additional funds could be sought from the World Bank to set up the larger centre in Kodiyakarai. The conservatory would set up a training centre for conservation of turtles for trainees from across India other than it being a point of sensitisation for the public.

