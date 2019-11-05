Madras HC bench stays boating activities in Kodaikanal Lake

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed all boating activities in the Lake at Kodaikanal hills until further orders.

A bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani passed the interim order on a public interest litigation filed by one S Arockiasamy, trustee of Kodai Smile Environment and People's Welfare Development Trust, seeking public auction of boating activities in the lake.

The Judges also ordered lock and seal of Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and directed the Kodaikanal municipality to ensure that the boats belonging to the said club are kept tied and do not drift away. The case has been adjourned to November 25 for further hearing.

According to the litigant, the club is operating even after the expiry of the lease period and has encroached more area over the years. He prayed the court for public auction of the boating activities saying that the same would augment more revenue to the municipality.