Plea urging school to return book not part of syllabus, cancel exam

NAGERCOIL: A Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary petitioned the collector to take steps to seize a book, which was not part of the syllabus, issued to the students of a higher secondary school in Nagercoil. Vishva Hindu Parishad South Tamil Nadu Joint Secretary N Kaliappan submitted the petition during a grievance redress meeting at the collectorate here on Monday.

Kaliappan, in his petition, said that a book named 'Periyar questions and answers' had been issued to Class IX students of the school and an examination on the book is scheduled for November 10.

Saying that the book was not part of the syllabus, he claimed that it was an attempt to forcefully spread the ideology of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar. He urged the district administration to take action against the school administration and cancel the examination.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Education Department said that the book was given to the school by a person and that steps are being taken to return the book and cancel the examination.