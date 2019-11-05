Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue officials accuse Collector of bias in promotions

As many as 120 officials of the revenue department in Pudukkottai staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday. They alleged that the district administration was partial in giving promotions.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: As many as 120 officials of the revenue department in Pudukkottai staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday. They alleged that the district administration was partial in giving promotions.

The officials had come to submit a petition which states that they wanted to surrender their present jobs to the TNPSC and demanded to give them jobs in other departments. When they weren’t allowed to meet the collector, the officials staged a protest on the verandah.

The bone of contention is deciding seniority while promotions between the directly recruited officials and the promotional officials.

The protesting officials are directly recruited assistants and stated they should be promoted as they were senior to the promotional staffs.

The collector passed a promotional order on 1 November 2019 for 36 people to the post of deputy tahsildar. Of the 36, only 14 are directly recruited staffs while the rest are promotional staffs. This has sparked the Monday’s protest. “The order I have passed is in adherence to the rules at present,” said P Uma Maheswari, Collector. The officials are firm on continuing their protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
revenue department promotions
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp