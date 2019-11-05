Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Election Commission hopes to complete work for local body polls ahead of Pongal

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming polls which is likely to be announced by November end or by December first week after being delayed for three years.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a three-year gap, local body elections will finally take place in Tamil Nadu. Though the State Election Commission is likely to notify elections in the last week of November or in the first week of December, it is awaiting the directive from the Supreme Court for finalising the schedule.
  
Officials said they hope to complete the election process ahead of Pongal festival in January. The commission is expecting the directive from SC regarding a petition seeking extra time of four more weeks for notifying the elections. “Though the petition has been admitted, the Apex court is yet to take up the petition for hearing. Based on the SC directive, the commission will prepare the schedule for the elections,” official sources said.

As the civic body elections have been constantly postponed, many civic issues including garbage disposal and segregation, road conditions, streetlight maintenance etc have been left unattended. Also, it has been eight years since a new mayor was elected for Chennai. The delayed has affected overall civic maintenance of the state severely.   

Sources further said the elections would be held in two phases - first phase in the last week of December and the second phase in the first week of January. The State Election Commissioner R Palanisamy is reviewing the State-wide arrangements every day by convening meetings, said officials.

Last time, the elections were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016.  However, the Madras High Court had quashed the two notifications issued by the State Election Commission following a petition from the DMK. Since then, the elections were postponed due to legal process and finally, the SEC has given an undertaking before the Supreme Court that the elections would be notified by October 31.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has convened the meeting of the district secretaries and MLAs on November 6 to discuss the strategies of elections to local bodies.  The seat-sharing talks is going to be tough for the AIADMK-led alliance as the BJP, PMK and DMDK are expected to put forth a strong demand for sizeable number of seats.

Ahead of the local body elections, the DMK has convened its general council to boost up the morale of the party cadre and the seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led front is expected to gain momentum after the general council meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Local body elections Tamil Nadu local body elections Pongal
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp