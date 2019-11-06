60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Firefighters have rescued a 60-year-old mentally ill woman from a 40 feet-deep dry farm well she fell into on Sunday, according to police.

On Sunday, while she was walking near the well, K Valliyammal, a resident of Naduvalur near Gangavalli in Salem district, fell into it and sustained injuries, Gangavalli police said. She raised alarm but was not heard as nobody passed that way for two days.

On Tuesday, some people heard her voice while they were passing by the well and alerted the locals and fire and rescue service department.

The firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the woman with the help of the villagers. As she was inside the well for two days without food and water, she looked very haggard.

She has been admitted to Attur Government Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.