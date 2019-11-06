Home States Tamil Nadu

After onions, brinjals now cost a bomb

Heavy rain over the past couple of days, has damaged harvest-ready crop in the district. The short supply has resulted in prices of the vegetable skyrocketing.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After onions and tomatoes, it is now the  turn of brinjal to reduce consumers to tears. Heavy rain over the past couple of days, has damaged harvest-ready crop in the district. The short supply has resulted in prices of the vegetable skyrocketing. Hard to believe, a kilo is sold anywhere between Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 in Gandhi Market. Worse still, the price is likely to remain the same for a few weeks.

The rain ravaged local produce has forced traders to procure hybrid variety from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Brinjal supplies to Gandhi Market have come down by two-thirds.

“Farmers from Manapparai, Manikandam, Kallanai and Perambalur are the major suppliers of brinjal in the district. But since crop has been damaged by rain, the price of brinjal has skyrocketed from Rs. 30 a kg to Rs. 80 in the wholesale market and to more than Rs. 100 per kg in the retail market. Apart from the native variety,  hybrid brinjal which is brought from Andra Pradesh and Karnataka is available in the market,” said MK Kamalakannan, president, Tiruchy Gandhi Market Wholesalers Welfare Association. He added that  prices of other vegetables like onions, shallots and potato have also shown a slight rise. Vimala, Deputy Director, Horticulture department, said the situation would improve when the next crop cycle begins. Brinjal is cultivated on 235 hectares across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vegetables onions tomatoes
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp