Ambulance for animals extended to 32 districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagging off 22 Animal Medical Mobile Ambulances (AMMA) on Tuesday, door step treatment for cattle and livestock has been extended to all 32 districts.

AMMA ambulance project was launched two years as a pilot project in Madurai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram and Namakkal districts. Each district had been given two ambulances.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, nodal agency of pilot project in five districts, handed over 10 ambulances to Animal Husbandry department.

A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service, said now all 32 districts will get animal ambulance service and the vehicle will be positioned at designated places in each district.

An official release said the 22 ambulances had been procured under National Agriculture Development Programme at a cost of `2.39 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated new buildings for six cooperative milk producers unions.