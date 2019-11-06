Elephant rescued, sent to rehabilitation centre

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Suma, a 61-year-old private captive elephant from Tiruchy, was taken to the MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on Monday evening. Suma has been housed there after the owner, N Sekar, was charged with ferrying the elephant without permission. A complaint had been lodged by the Thuraiyur Range Office. Following an order by the magistrate, forest officials from Tiruchy on Monday rescued Suma.

D Sujatha, District Forest Officer, said, “A complaint was lodged by forest officials from Thuraiyur after Suma was being transported without proper permission for ceremonial purposes. Owners of private captive elephants are supposed to seek prior permission from police and forest officials before transporting them, as a safety precaution. As the accused had failed to do so, a case was registered.”

Reportedly, Sekar, who is currently absconding, is a repeat offender, according to forest officials. “Last month a case was lodged in Pudukkottai against him for transporting another female elephant, Rani, without permission. Even despite knowing the rules, the accused continues to transport the gentle giants without permission,” they said. It is to be noted that Sekar, in a case in Madras High Court in 2017, claimed the elephants were used for begging purposes without his knowledge by the mahout.

Animal activists questioned how an elephant over the age of 60 was allowed to be utilised for work. “Stricter action needs to be taken against the accused as elephants cannot be put to work on attaining the age of 60 years. And a few years ago, he has also admitted in court the elephant was used for begging.

Forest officials need to make sure the elephant does not undergo any suffering and is provided with the best care,” said P Paul Raj, an animal activist.

Forest officials are currently searching for the accused and have charged him under Section 48 A of the Wildlife Act.