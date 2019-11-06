Enthusiast builds Keezhadi artefact garden at his home

Vignesh V By

SIVAGANGA: Several months ago a 50-year-old man from Elanthaikarai visited the Keezhadi archaeological site, which was drawing visitors from across the State. Even as he, an ardent archaeology enthusiast, marvelled at the remains of that bygone civilization, his eyes kept darting back to the potsherds littering the area. Had he not seen them before? He had. Not in Keezhadi but among the outgrowth of thickets on a parcel of government land 500 metres from his home.

Home after the visit, ‘Gemini’ K Ramesh’s mind was not at peace. He first heard about the place two years ago when a number of locals stumbled upon what appeared to be terracotta potsherds; several buurns were also found. He was alarmed when he heard that treasure hunters were digging up the site, and somehow convinced locals that the site should not be disturbed. He sent several artefacts to local museums and had them examined by curators. “I wrote to the State Archeology Department next. The site is located on government land, it is much easier for the government, if it so wishes, to carry out an excavation.” Ramesh added he has not received a reply from the department yet.

Doing his bit

Ramesh needed to spread awareness. He converted the courtyard of his 10-cent land into a garden with borders made of arranged potsherds. He brought many old CDs from his internet cafe and decorated the fence around the garden, tentatively named ‘Tholpulam’. “The garden is two months old,” he said. Ramesh urged the government to protect the site.