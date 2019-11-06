Home States Tamil Nadu

Enthusiast builds Keezhadi artefact garden at his home

Several months ago a 50-year-old man from Elanthaikarai visited the Keezhadi archaeological site, which was drawing visitors from across the State.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Borders using terracotta potsherds in the garden of ‘Gemini’ K Ramesh’s house at Elanthaikarai in Sivaganga district | Express

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Several months ago a 50-year-old man from Elanthaikarai visited the Keezhadi archaeological site, which was drawing visitors from across the State. Even as he, an ardent archaeology enthusiast, marvelled at the remains of that bygone civilization, his eyes kept darting back to the potsherds littering the area. Had he not seen them before? He had. Not in Keezhadi but among the outgrowth of thickets on a parcel of government land 500 metres from his home.

Home after the visit, ‘Gemini’ K Ramesh’s mind was not at peace. He first heard about the place two years ago when a number of locals stumbled upon what appeared to be terracotta potsherds; several buurns were also found. He was alarmed when he heard that treasure hunters were digging up the site, and somehow convinced locals that the site should not be disturbed. He sent several artefacts to local museums and had them examined by curators. “I wrote to the State Archeology Department next. The site is located on government land,  it is much easier for the government, if it so wishes, to carry out an excavation.” Ramesh added he has not received a reply from the department yet.

Doing his bit
Ramesh needed to spread awareness. He converted the courtyard of his 10-cent land into a garden with borders made of arranged potsherds. He brought many old CDs from his internet cafe and decorated the fence around the garden, tentatively named ‘Tholpulam’. “The garden is two months old,” he said. Ramesh urged the government to protect the site. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp