Fighting dengue proving to be a challenging task

Nagai’s fight against dengue is proving to be challenging with the number of fever cases rising. Three deaths suspected to be due to dengue have benn reported in the district in the past two days.

The number of dengue cases have exponentially increased each month since August. Joint Director Of Health Services Dr S Kala said, “This is a crucial period for our district. Thousands of people are visiting hospitals and primary health care centres complaining of fever every day. At least 3000 people have been treated as in-patients. We have received more amount of reagents and testing kits for the general hospitals to diagnose the patients. Those who are falling sick must approach government hospitals than taking self-medication and visiting private hospitals.”

There have been 97 cases of positive dengue cases in the past three months. This includes two in August, ten in September, and 77 in October. There were ten cases in past five days. In October, a total of 25,680 outpatients and 6664 inpatients were treated.

Two girls from Nagapattinam died of fever on Monday. Three-year-old R Harini from Pazhayar died in Sirkazhi General Hospital, while 13-year-old S Dharshini from Thirukkuvalai died in Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. A 34-year-old woman named G Sathiyadevi from Mayiladuthurai died in a private hospital in Thanjavur on the same day. Two of those deaths, Harini and Sathiyadevi are confirmed of dengue, while Darshini’s case remain suspicions.

The district has received 16 sets of fluids for major general hospitals to be used in the blood cell counters in four towns and minor general hospitals in blocks. The set consists of Stromatolyser, cell pack, and cell cleaner. It also has received reagents for blood tests like ELIZA.

