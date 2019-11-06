Home States Tamil Nadu

Gold worth Rs 11 crore seized, biggest ever at Tiruchy airport

Most of the smugglers turned out to be couriers and the Central agency failed to arrest the mastermind of smuggling racket.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Trichy international airport, DRI raids

DRI sleuths during a surprise inspection at Trichy airport on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY : In what is considered to be the biggest seizure so far at the Tiruchy airport, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials detained 130 smugglers and recovered gold worth 30 kg, valued at Rs 11 crore, in an operation that began at 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Besides gold, several passengers were found carrying cigarettes, and electronic goods including mobile phones and drones.

Rattled by the increasing number of smuggling incidents through  Tiruchy, a 21-member team including two Deputy Directors P Karthikeyan and G Sathish reached the airport on Tuesday evening and questioned a list of identified passengers who arrived by seven different flights. The team, comprising officials from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, scrutinized details of more than 700 passengers coming from Malaysia, Singapore, Sharjah and Dubai. They narrowed the list down to 150 frequent passengers who arrived by flights between 10 pm (Tuesday) and 3 am (Wednesday). As soon as the suspects landed, officials took them away for questioning. The inquiries continued till dawn. Sources said DRI questioned around 80 suspects by Wednesday morning.

Fifteen passengers were subjected to medical test. 

Most of the smugglers were carrying gold in the form of paste.

“Most of the suspects smuggled gold in paste form so as to avoid detection by metal detectors. We have to conduct the medical test to detect them” said sources.

Many persons were released by Wednesday evening. “The team was having about 50 passengers in custody by evening. These people would also be released after taking their details,” a source said.

Sources said the DRI was likely to release the smugglers on bail. “Most of them were carrying about 200 gram of gold in various forms. Its value would come around `9 lakh. In such cases, the officials will seize the gold and start enquiry against them. That’s why they released several people at various hours. Even if someone is carrying gold worth more than `20 lakh, he can be released on bail after seizing the gold,” a source said.

In August 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at the Tiruchy airport and arrested six Customs officials and about 13 smugglers.

Most of the smugglers turned out to be couriers and the Central agency failed to arrest the mastermind of smuggling racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold smuggling Tiruchi international airport DRI revenue intelligence
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp