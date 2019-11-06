Home States Tamil Nadu

Heated arguments between Brahmin sects over singing hymns in Kanchi temple

Vadakalai and Thenakalai sects had heated arguments over the chanting of hymns before the deity at the Varadaraja Perumal temple.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Kancheepuram on Wednesday when the two Vaishnavite community sub-sects - Vadakalai and Thenkalai - had heated arguments over the chanting of hymns before the deity at the Varadaraja Perumal temple here.

Local sources said the arguments started at about 5:30 am and went on till 9 am. The two community people exchanged heated arguments before the Kancheepuram Thasildar and police intervened to stop the turmoil.

Police said that the unrest between the priests, which was brewing for the past couple of days, escalated after the Vadagalais priests objected to the other section of priests when they tried to chant ‘Nalayira’ Divya Prabandham, 1008 slokas in praise of Lord Vishnu.

As no complaints were received from both parties, no suo-motu case was registered, said the police.

Earlier in May this year, the priests clashed with each other over the rights of their way of reaching the Almighty – Vadagalais and Thengalais- at the Vaikasi festival which started with the flag hoisting in May.

Trouble started among the two sub-sections while chanting divine hymns praising God while the deity travelled on the decorated horse chariot on Thirukachi Nambi Street in Kancheepuram to witness ‘Vedu Pari’ festival.

