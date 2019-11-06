Home States Tamil Nadu

Man converts garden into 'archaeological site' to draw attention towards ancient remains in Madurai

'Gemini' K Ramesh had seen the potsherds among the outgrowth of thickets on a parcel of government land 500 metres from his home.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

'Gemini' K Ramesh converted the courtyard of his 10-cent land into a garden with borders made of carefully arranged potsherds.

'Gemini' K Ramesh converted the courtyard of his 10-cent land into a garden with borders made of carefully arranged potsherds. (Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Several months ago a 50-year-old man from Elanthaikarai visited the Keezhadi archaeological site, which by that time was drawing visitors in thousands from across the State. Even as he, an ardent archaeology enthusiast, marvelled at the remains of that bygone civilization, his eyes kept darting back to the potsherds littering the area. Had he not seen them before? He had. Not in Keezhadi but among the outgrowth of thickets on a parcel of government land 500 metres from his home.

Home after the visit, 'Gemini' K Ramesh's mind was not at peace. He first heard about the place two years ago when a number of locals stumbled upon what appeared to be terracotta potsherds; several burial urns followed. He was alarmed when he heard that treasure hunters were digging up the site, and somehow convinced the locals that the site should not be disturbed. However, Ramesh felt that it was high time he put in extra efforts to bring the attention of the government to the matter.

Tholpulam.

In a three-pronged move, he first sent several artefacts to local museums in the district and had them examined by curators who concurred with his belief that they are of ancient origin. "I wrote to the State Archeology Department next. The site is located on government land, making it much easier for the government, if it so wishes, to carry out an excavation," he said, adding that he has not received any response from the archaeology department yet.

Doing his bit

What with the department giving a wide berth to a request from a common man, Ramesh thought he needed to spread awareness about the 'site'; at least among his own townsfolk. The idea he came up with several months ago is unique. He converted the courtyard of his 10-cent land into a garden with borders made of carefully arranged potsherds. He brought home many old CDs from his internet cafe and decorated the fence around the garden, tentatively named 'Tholpulam'.

Now, passersby get a glimpse of history that his little 'Tholpulam' captures; Ramesh is always ready to explain to curious passersby about the terracotta potsherds and their possible origin. "The garden is two months old now," he said. Ramesh appealed to the government to protect the site before it is disturbed by anti-social elements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi K Ramesh TN Archeology Department
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp