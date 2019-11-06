Tamil Maanila Congress-BJP merger a rumour, asserts G K Vasan after meeting Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Wednesday had a one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi and later rubbished rumours that he was planning to merge his party with the BJP as false information. However, Vasan said he would be meeting BJP president Amit Shah in the coming weeks.

"TMC will continue to function with its own identity. Our immediate target is local body elections and the next aim is to start our account in the State Assembly. If these goals are to be realised, then the speculations about the merger of TMC with BJP are nothing but canards and false propaganda. I wish to put a full stop to this false information," Vasan told reporters after meeting the prime minister.

"It was a one-to-one meeting that lasted for 20 minutes. I have also shared my views about the prevailing political scenario in Tamil Nadu and my assessment about it. If any news is spread beyond this, that will be mere speculation,” Vasan added.

Questioned whether he would be meeting BJP president Amit Shah too, Vasan “I wish to meet him. But since he is fully engaged in the political developments in Maharashtra, will meet the BJP president in the coming weeks since I have no need to meet him immediately.”

Explaining what he had discussed with the prime minister, Vasan said, “Though it is a courtesy call, I took up issues relating to developmental works in Tamil Nadu relating to education, agriculture, industries, employment generation and importance for the Tamil language. During the discussion, the prime minister also clarified certain issues. I have also requested the prime minister to give importance to the issues I raised.”

Asked what kind of political situation was prevailing in the State, Vasan said, “The mindset of the people has changed after the Lok Sabha elections. Vellore parliamentary election and the by-election to two Assembly constituencies indicated that the Central and State Governments and the political fronts headed by them have earned the confidence of the people.”