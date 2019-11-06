Tamil Nadu launches web portal to receive donations for government schools  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a web portal, through which philanthropists and corporate firms can directly contribute funds to the State School Education Department, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.



The aim of the portal is to attract public donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of large companies. Currently majority of CSR funds are given to Non-Governmental Organisations. "This portal will help to streamline some of those funds to improve the State's education system," the statement said.



The portal will also help alumni of government schools, to contribute to the growth of their schools. "Creating an official portal, will promote trust among contributors, that their money is directly used for public education," it said adding that a tax waiver will be given on the funds sent through the portal.



The money received through the portal will be managed by the Tamil Nadu Parents Teachers Association, the statement said. Website: https://contribute.tnschools.g ov.in