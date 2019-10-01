Home States Tamil Nadu

28 candidates file nomination papers for Nanguneri bypolls

As many as 28 candidates filed their nomination papers to contest for Nanguneri by-election  here on Monday, the last day for filing nomination.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 28 candidates filed their nomination papers to contest for Nanguneri by-election here on Monday, the last day for filing nomination.AIADMK candidate V Narayanan filed his nomination around 12.30 pm. He was accompanied by ministers V M Rajalakshmi and Kadambur Raju, MP Vijila Sathyanath, former Minister Valarmathi and AIADMK’s Tirunelveli rural district secretary KRP Prabakaran.

V Narayanan was seen prostrating in front of party functionaries outside the taluk office after submitting his nomination papers. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan along with MP Vasanthakumar reached the taluk office around 1.55 pm to file the nomination. Though DMK leaders I Periyasamy, Avudaiappan, MLA Lakshmanan and MP Ganathiraviam and IMUL party’s MLA Muhammed Abubacker were present on the occasion, many a cadre failed to turn up “as they are disappointed over the party’s decision to give the seat to an outsider”.NTK candidate S Rajanarayanan told media that he would bring a few more arts and science colleges to Nanguneri.

23 candidates in Vikravandi
Villupuram: On the last of nomination filing, a total of 23 candidates are contesting for Vikravandi by-election, said an official release on Monday. DMK candidate N Pugazhendi and Muthamizh Selvan of AIADMK submitted their nominations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nanguneri bypolls
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp