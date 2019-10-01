28 candidates file nomination papers for Nanguneri bypolls

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 28 candidates filed their nomination papers to contest for Nanguneri by-election here on Monday, the last day for filing nomination.AIADMK candidate V Narayanan filed his nomination around 12.30 pm. He was accompanied by ministers V M Rajalakshmi and Kadambur Raju, MP Vijila Sathyanath, former Minister Valarmathi and AIADMK’s Tirunelveli rural district secretary KRP Prabakaran.

V Narayanan was seen prostrating in front of party functionaries outside the taluk office after submitting his nomination papers. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan along with MP Vasanthakumar reached the taluk office around 1.55 pm to file the nomination. Though DMK leaders I Periyasamy, Avudaiappan, MLA Lakshmanan and MP Ganathiraviam and IMUL party’s MLA Muhammed Abubacker were present on the occasion, many a cadre failed to turn up “as they are disappointed over the party’s decision to give the seat to an outsider”.NTK candidate S Rajanarayanan told media that he would bring a few more arts and science colleges to Nanguneri.

23 candidates in Vikravandi

Villupuram: On the last of nomination filing, a total of 23 candidates are contesting for Vikravandi by-election, said an official release on Monday. DMK candidate N Pugazhendi and Muthamizh Selvan of AIADMK submitted their nominations.