Home States Tamil Nadu

3 killed, 16 hurt after crackers in mini-truck burst

Three were killed and 16 hurt when firecrackers being transported by mini-truck exploded near Gingee on Monday.

Published: 01st October 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Three were killed and 16 hurt when firecrackers being transported by mini-truck exploded near Gingee on Monday. Driver Ilavarsan (29) and aide Saibaba (49) of Puducherry were killed. The third man is unidentified. Gingee police arrested firecracker manufacturer Veerasamy of Puducherry for moving crackers without permissions. Police said six bags of crackers were being moved from Pondy to Tiruvannamalai. Smoke started coming from the mini-truck at Vadavanur-Nangiliondan junction road. When Ilavarasan stopped the truck, locals saw smoke from the loading cabin. As Saibaba and Ilavarasan unloaded the truck, the crackers burst, killing them and injuring 16.

Five shops in a complex nearby were fully damaged and the materials burnt. Roofs and windows of some houses in the vicinity were also damaged. Locals said a TNSTC bus plying between Tindivanam and Gingee had stopped near the spot just before the blast occurred. As villagers warned the bus driver about the crackers, he moved the vehicle away and so when the crackers exploded, just the rear window of the bus was damaged.

Villagers rushed the injured to hospitals for treatment while fire personnel from Gingee reached the spot and wet the remaining crackers. Police from Gingee station retrieved the bodies of Ilavarasan and Saibaba. They also found the body of another man in a bush nearby. But as his face and body were disfigured in the blast, he could not be identified. The three bodies were sent for autopsy. Of the 16 injured, seven were shifted to government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam and then JIPMER in Puducherry.

“I was riding  my bike when I noticed smoke coming out of the mini-lorry. I tried to ride away, but the crackers exploded and a piece of the vehicle hit my leg, injuring me..” said Kalai alias Sivasankaran from Gingee.Police are trying to identify the third deceased.

A similar incident took place at Chendur near Tindivanam on April 7, 2007 when explosives being transported in a vehicle exploded, killing 16 and damaging at least a 100 houses. Three people were convicted in that case and sentenced to 60 years in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp