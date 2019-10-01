5 killed in different accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five men were killed in different road accidents in Tiruvallur on Sunday. Police said, Chandru (24), Mari (27) and Ajith (25), all from Seemavaram village in Sholavaram, were riding triples on Sunday night on the Minjur- Vandalur bypass. “A container lorry collided with them head-on, killing all three,” said a police officer.

The police arrested Jayasankar, the lorry driver. In another accident, Noorula Khan and his friend Anwar, both from Bengaluru, boarded a share auto for Kadambattur railway station on Monday. There were three other passengers too. As they neared the station, a private bus collided with the auto, killing the two men and leaving three others injured, said police. The injured were rushed to the hospital.