Activists demand protection

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after brick kiln owners besieged the house of a whistleblower, who had filed a petition against red-sand mining in the Thadagam valley, several activists and members of the public thronged the collectorate and sought protection.

S Ganesh had recently filed a petition in the Madras High Court against illegal sand mining for the brick kiln units; TMS Rajendran is also fighting against the illegal mining prevalent in the region. On Sunday, over 50 people of the Brick Manufacturers’ Association led by honorary president CR Ramachandran and DMK North District Secretary besieged Ganesh’s house and reportedly threatened to harm him and his family if he failed to withdraw the petition.

The group reportedly went to the house of Rajendran too. Soon after the incident, Ganesh filed a petition with the Rural Police, demanding action against the brick kiln owners and sought protection. Hours later, members of the Brick Manufacturer’s Association filed a counter-petition, claiming that Ganesh is spreading false information about the brick kiln issue. Though the police said they have started an investigation on the complaints, they have yet to take any action. Meanwhile, the activists met Collector K Rajamani and put forth a request for protection and assured that action would be taken on their complaint soon.