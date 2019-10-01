AIADMK leader, who abducted Trichy woman, expelled from party

By Express News Service

TIRUCHI: The AIADMK functionary K Somasundaram, who kidnapped a woman lecturer while she was on her way to college in the city on Monday morning, was expelled from the party by the high-command. Though the police rescued the woman, a search is on to nab him and his five friends, who are absconding.

Vanakkam Somu alias K Somasundaram (38) was the AIADMK’s Rockfort area unit treasurer. The incident happened after one Mahalakshmi (32), who is working as a lecturer in a private college, turned down his marriage proposal.

The accused Somasundaram was already married and a father of two children, a.

Somasundaram and his five friends came in a private ambulance and interrupted Mahalakshmi, who was walking on her way to the college near Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchy.

The cops suspected Somasundaram to be behind the abduction and inquired with his close aides. Somasundaram, who took Mahalakshmi in a vehicle, came to know about the developments and dropped her off at Thuvarankurichi, a place which is 40 km from Tiruchy. He fled the place in the same vehicle.

Police rescued Mahalakshmi and brought her to Tiruchy. Based on her complaint, the Fort police has booked a case and launched a search to catch all the six behind the kidnapping case. The kidnappers, sources said, were reportedly hiding at a tourist spot in a southern district. A special team of police was set out to trace them.

Meanwhile, Somusundaram was expelled from the party stripped off his post along with his primary membership, a AIADMK statement said.